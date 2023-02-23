Faltu has consistently garnered praises from viewers because of it’s compelling and relatable plot that has made it one of the most popular television shows. Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja play the key characters in Faltu. Faltu is produced by Boyhood Productions.

Faltu narrates the story of a girl who seems to be an unwanted child. The main focus of the show’s narrative is Faltu’s struggle to win her family’s approval and respect. Audience has given Faltu a tonne of praise for its compelling and captivating storyline.

Star Plus has aired the promo of Faltu where the viewers will witness breakdown of Ayaan and Faltu’s friendship, as well as her first foray into independence and the daunting world of a cricket academy. Her fellow trainees to humiliate, make fun of her, and even bully her. It will be interesting to see how Faltu survives this humiliation.

How will Faltu manage this new world of cricket? How will Faltu now move ahead without Ayaan’s support?

The show airs on Star Plus at 9pm from Monday to Sunday.