A gown, derived from the Saxon word gunna, is a traditionally loose outer garment worn by men and women in Europe from the Early Middle Ages through the 17th century. It is still worn today in various professions. Later, “gown” was adopted to describe any full-length women’s garment with a bodice and an attached skirt.

Popular Indian television actress Hina Khan is renowned for her exquisite style. She is frequently spotted wearing traditional and contemporary clothing and always looks stunning. In the Indian television industry, Hina Khan is a style icon known for her impeccable taste in clothing. She has made countless public appearances wearing breathtaking attire that is now popular among her followers. Recently she appeared in a monotone strapless gown outfit; have a look below –

Actor Hina Khan always manages to kill it in each outfit. In addition to wearing diverse ensembles, the actor adds her unique flair. Hina Khan looks icy and scorching in a strapless blue gown. Designer Nikita Tandon’s strapless, dark blue sequined dress with embellishments was worn by the model, who looked stunning. Hina Khan donned numerous silver rings together with a lovely silver choker. In addition, Hina Khan added a pair of heels. With her well-defined blue eyes, Hina Khan opted for a glossy appearance. She presented herself gracefully while striking enticing stances.

Internet users are going crazy over Hina Khan’s stunning images at the UK Asian film festival. The actress wore an ivory corset suit by Tarun Tahiliani and looked stunning. Hina Khan is the only one who can do justice to this stunning ensemble. She made sure that her appearance attracted lots of attention. Hina opted for very understated yet gorgeous makeup and hair, which she complemented with emerald drop earrings. As soon as Hina Khan posted the images on Instagram, the temperature rose dramatically.

At the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan made her second appearance and grabbed attention. The actress is known for raising the bar for her style with each outfit, and this time was no exception. Hina Khan looked stunning in Rami Al Ali’s off-the-shoulder pleated gown. The actress uploaded a few photos from Day 1 of Cannes and struck a great position in the light. The images were a sensation on the internet. Hina Khan is a style icon! Her assurance makes her appear more beautiful with every ensemble. The actress creates a perfect position while wearing a crimson flowing gown. Hina attracted attention by keeping her hair in waves and wearing minimal makeup.

Which outfit of Hina Khan do you prefer? Let us know your views in the comment; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for the latest updates.