Hina Khan, one of the most admired actors, can draw attention everywhere she goes. Due to one of the longest-running TV shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan gained popularity before entering the Bigg Boss 9 house. Throughout her reign, she became well-known for her projects and fashion choices. The diva, who has long been a fashion icon, is now followed by millions of people on and off social media.

Speaking of Hina Khan’s style, she consistently sets social media goals with her appearance and sense of fashion. In light of this, the actress has just posted stunning images on her Instagram, looking stunning and adorable in sheer sarees. The stunning woman has a big fan base thanks to her 18.8 million Instagram followers. Hina Khan is also very active on the website and frequently posts her snippets there, giving her followers an inside look at both her personal and professional life, have a look –

Hina Khan posed for a photo shoot while wearing a beautiful saree and shared some stunning images from the session. Hina looked great in a magnificent saree created by the Shyamal & Bhumika design team. In addition, the actress donned a plunging neckline backless, sleeveless white shirt with embellishments. Hina left a few hair exposed before her face and pulled her locks back into a sloppy bun. Hina chose a fresh look with matte red lipstick, filled brows, and kohled eyes. Hina completed her outfit for the day with a ring from the Razwada Jewelry inventory and a pair of striking silver danglers set with emerald, blue, and white gemstones.

A white sequin saree on Hina Khan made her appear ethereal. She wore this Manish Malhotra creation with a plunging neckline and hefty straps. The sheer sequin saree gave a subdued white saree the much-needed glitter. She finished with glossy lips, lovely curls, accentuated cheekbones, and sparkled makeup. She wore a pink-tinted Kundan choker with mint green pearls as her only jewelry, keeping her other accessories to a minimum.

Which sheer saree look is your favorite? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.