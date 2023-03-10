Devoleena Bhatacharjee popularly known for her portrayal as Gopi Bahu in the Star Plus show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is a happy and cheerful personality. She has seen her ups and downs, but that has never managed to create a vacuum in the level of happiness that she seeks and desires.

Devoleena is a celebrity who is known for her impeccable dressing style. She is graceful when she explores newer trends in fashion. She is always up on the fashion and style game and pushed herself to newer heights whenever there is anything to achieve.

Today’s post is all about Holi and its vibrant colours. Colours make the life of an individual more confidence-personified and this is what Devoleena indicates via these pictures.

She writes,

devoleena

Verified

Don’t let anybody ruin your Colourful life. 💖😃🧿

In the pictures, she is seen with her husband Shanawaz Shaikh playing her first Holi after marriage.

The pictures are romantic, filled with colours and positivity.

You can check them here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Certainly, these two look cute together!! Being their first Holi, we wish them on the occasion.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.