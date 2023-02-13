Devoleena Bhattacharjee is presently in Gujarat, for a cause. The talented actress who has been an ex-contestant of Bigg Boss, is enjoying the beautiful landscape of Gujarat at the moment. She is there to witness the grand aura and appeal of Rann Utsav 2022. Yes, Devoleena is seen in a majestic ethnic wear. The outfit in question here is a green salwar suit with grand work.

Devoleena tells her fans about the new destination she is in.

She writes on her social media,

devoleena

Verified

💚

.

.

#rannutsav2022 #rannofkutch #devoleena #gujarattourism

Devoleena who is very pretty to watch, looks absolutely stunning in this rural ambience. Her style is a total contrast to the background which enhances her look.

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Do you admire the natural aura and grace of Devoleena? She looks so simple yet admirable in this picture. Don’t you feel so?

