The TV industry has produced some of the best actors, among which Hina Khan and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are two of the top ones. Both of them started with a TV serial and carved their niche in the industry. And with their long journey in showbiz, they have evolved in terms of fashion and acting. Their social media account is full of stunning pictures, be it ethnic drapes or western fits; they slay in every way. And so today, we take a fashion faceoff of Hina and Devoleena’s white shimmery lehenga.

Devoleena became a household name after featuring in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Also, she is known for her craziness in the Bigg Boss house. The actress chose a white blouse with silver embroidered paired with a matching ghera lehenga and chunni. Her colorful stone-embedded ornaments added a dramatic look. The winged eyeliner, matte lips, and traditional Rajasthani black dots around the eyes and chin made her appearance charismatic. The diva slayed her ethnic look in a shimmery white lehenga.

On the other hand, Hina Khan is a promising actress who has also walked the Cannes Film Festival. The diva flaunted her sassy look in a shimmery netted lehenga paired with a contrasting peach blouse and dupatta. Her princess diamond necklace, earrings, rosy makeup, and wavy curls added to her glam. The actress made us mesmerized with her sartorial fashion choices.

Comparing the both, we come to the conclusion that Devoleena Bhattacharjee chose a more ethnic style; on the other hand, Hina Khan opted for a modern lehenga style. Interestingly, both looks were very captivating in their own ways. So we cannot take anyone’s name.

The final decision is up to you. Share your opinion in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.