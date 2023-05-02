Do You Know? Hina Khan Drinks Healthy Veggie Juice To Keep Herself Fit

Hina Khan is a fitness freak actress and often inspires fans, this time the diva revealed her secret veggie juice she drinks for her healthy body and glow

The gorgeous Hina Khan has always amazed the audience with her style and perfectly fit body. However, to always slay her look, she keeps herself fit and maintained. She is a fitness freak and often shares videos and photos on her Instagram. This time the actress revealed the healthy juice she drinks to keep herself fit and fine. Hina Khan's Secret Healthy Veggie Juice Hina Khan, yesterday night in her Instagram story, shared a green veggie juice. This is celery juice. And she wrote, "Daily dose of fresh n healthy celery juice." The actress once again started her exercise routine and worked hard to do her best. Hina Khan also prioritises her skin after a healthy drink and workout. To maintain her face health, she took 20 minutes of steam. "Me after inhaling steam for 20 minutes #RecoveringSlowly # respiratory." And lastly, she enjoys leaving for her work with refreshment and energy. Hina Khan has always been an inspiration with her success in the industry. Her style and statement make one look up to her stunning personality.