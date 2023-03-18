Television actresses are loved for the characters that they portray on-screen. However, before picking up any role, these beauties often think twice as they are very choosy about the scripts. Today, we bring you a list of divas who are known to be extremely choosy while picking up a script for the show. (According to Bollywood Life).

Divyanka Tripathi is very choosy. After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she has not done a fictional show. Divyanka did KKK recently.

Disha Parmar took a long break before she took up Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She was fantastic as Priya Sood. The actress believes in quality over quantity.

It is said that Jennifer Winget is making a comeback with a show on Sony TV. This will be her return after almost four years. The actress is known to be super selective about scripts. She is at a stage where she wants work that brings creative satisfaction.

Whether it is Uttaran or Dil Se Dil Tak people cannot forget the characters played by Rashami Desai. The actress is also someone who factors in everything before a project.

Shivangi Joshi who started off as a side character rose to fame after her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress did not have a successful outing with Balika Vadhu 2. However, she is also a person who treads with caution.

Drashti Dhami has been away from TV for a while. She has also gone into the OTT space. The actress is someone who is very choosy about the kind of work she takes up.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.