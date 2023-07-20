ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Gorgeous: Disha Parmar flaunts her growing baby bump in red ruffle swimwear

Disha Parmar has been enchanting her fans with a series of stunning updates, as she embarks on her journey into motherhood. Scroll below to check on the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Jul,2023 05:05:39
Gorgeous: Disha Parmar flaunts her growing baby bump in red ruffle swimwear 835215

In a heartwarming display of exuberance and eager anticipation, the beloved television star Disha Parmar has been enchanting her fans with a series of stunning updates, as she embarks on her journey into motherhood. Since her pregnancy announcement, the lead actress of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 has become an unwavering source of inspiration for expectant mothers everywhere. Recently, Disha took to her official Instagram handle, treating her followers to a delightful moment that captured the essence of her beautiful pregnancy voyage, leaving netizens in awe.

Beauty in red

The picture-perfect snapshot featured Disha exuding grace and radiance, posing with poise by the poolside, her luminous pregnancy glow emanating from within. Wrapped in a vibrant red swimsuit adorned with playful ruffles caressing the plunging neckline, the actress elegantly showcased her blossoming baby bump. With her dainty hand resting gently on her hair, a beaming smile illuminating her countenance, and an unmistakable aura of contentment, Disha exuded sheer bliss, savouring each moment of this extraordinary phase of her life. The sight of her feet gracefully dipped in the pool and her glistening wet hair hinted at a refreshing dip, adding an idyllic touch to the picturesque scene.

Here take a look-

Gorgeous: Disha Parmar flaunts her growing baby bump in red ruffle swimwear 835216

Disha Parmar and her husband, the acclaimed singer Rahul Vaidya, sent ripples of excitement across the entertainment world when they revealed their pregnancy in May earlier this year. Their social media announcement, elegantly donned in matching all-black ensembles, ignited an outpouring of joy and heartfelt well-wishes from fans across the globe. Embracing this life-altering chapter with unwavering happiness, Disha and Rahul have been cherishing each milestone, eagerly preparing to welcome their precious bundle of joy.

As the actress continues to share her enchanting maternity journey, her dedicated fanbase eagerly awaits each new glimpse into the mesmerizing tapestry of her experience towards motherhood. With her effervescent charm and indomitable spirit, Disha Parmar has carved an everlasting place in the hearts of her fans, who await the arrival of the newest member of her loving family with bated breath and boundless excitement.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

