Television | Snippets

Hina Khan Becomes The Face Of The Month, Looks Ravishing In Shimmery Ensembles

Hina Khan has ruled over the industry with her style statement. In the latest Instagram pictures, the diva is declared the Face of the month with her shimmery look

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 May,2023 18:00:04
Gorgeous Hina Khan is a beauty queen of the Hindi Television industry. Since the beginning of her career, the actress has impressed the audience with her versatility, talent, and never giving up attitude. She is a source of inspiration and an example that dreams come true when you give your best to them. With her passion and creativity, she is continuing to steal hearts. Check out her stunning looks in the latest Instagram photo dump.

Hina Khan In The Latest Instagram Pictures

One of the famous magazines, Face, celebrates the success and journey of Hina in the entertainment business. And she was declared ‘The Face Of The Month.’ In the shared magazine cover page, the actress looks phenomenal in golden high neck flowers embedded crop top paired with maroon shimmery palazzo pants. Her beautiful smokey eyes, nude lips, long earrings, and clean hairstyle added to the glam. She posed around the greenery sitting on a chair. Her killer expressions could undoubtedly win anyone.

Hina Khan Fashion Work

The stunning diva is a fashionista in the town. Many prominent designers approach her to promote their new collections. She has walked for many famous designers. In addition, the diva has flaunted her fashion on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival for two continuous years. Her Instagram feed is proof of her style statement over the years.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

