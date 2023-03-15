Hina Khan who entertained audiences in TV shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is one of the most eloquent and classy actresses. Recently, the actress had celebrated the festival of colours. However, Hina was trolled for playing Holi.

Recently, Hina was spotted with her boyfriend Rocky at a Holi party, where she indulged in a candid chat with the media and told paps, “Aap log holi nhi khel rahe ho, yahan par ho. Aaj ke din toh chod do.” As soon as the video went viral, the actress was brutally trolled for celebrating Holi on Shab-e-Barat.

Hina also posted a few photographs on her Instagram where she is seen celebrating Holi with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She wrote to Instagram, “Itna mazaa kyon aaraha hai.. Happy Holi.” Moments after she posted her pictures, netizens slammed her for celebrating Holi despite being a Muslim.

A user wrote, “Aaj shab e barat hai kuch toh sharam kar Holi Khel rahe hai khali naam ki Muslim hai.” Other mentioned, “Kuch toh sharam kar lo aaj Shabebarat bhi.” One more user commented, “Musalman ke naam par dhaba hai … holi hai who pta hai. Allah se daro aaj ke din toh yeh sab mat karo.”

On the same day of Holi, Muslims celebrate ‘Shab-e-Barat’. On this day, Muslims observe nightlong vigil with prayers and seek forgiveness from Allah for wrongdoings.

