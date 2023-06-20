ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Hina Khan is the sensuous doll in latest photoshoot, see pics

Hina Khan, the fashionista extraordinaire, is like a breath of fresh air in the style universe! With her fashion game on point, she knows how to bring the fun and flair to every outfit., check out her latest photoshoot

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Jun,2023 07:45:48
Hina Khan is the sensuous doll in latest photoshoot, see pics

Hina Khan, the fashionista extraordinaire, is like a breath of fresh air in the style universe! With her fashion game on point, she knows how to bring the fun and flair to every outfit. From rocking traditional sarees with a contemporary twist to slaying in trendy jumpsuits that scream “fashion-forward,” Hina is a true style chameleon.

She’s not afraid to take risks and experiment with different looks, effortlessly pulling off everything from elegant gowns to powerful pantsuits. And let’s not forget about her fabulous accessories and hair game!

Owing to that, the actress has now raised the sensuality quotient high with her lingerie photoshoot, leaving fans awestruck all over social media. iDiva took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of Hina Khan’s look in the purple lacy purple bodysuit

Hina Khan looks all gorgeous

Hina Khan keeps the sensuality quotient all top notch in the photshoot.

iDiva sharing the pictures, wrote, ““I think most people tend to forget that actors are, at the end of the day, just regular people. We, too, need all of what every human being needs—respect, space, freedom and, most importantly, compassion.”

Introducing @realhinakhan as our #JuneCoverStar 💫 Stay tuned, there’s a lot more coming”

Reactions

Hina Khan is the sensuous doll in latest photoshoot, see pics 817240

Hina Khan is the sensuous doll in latest photoshoot, see pics 817241

Hina Khan is the sensuous doll in latest photoshoot, see pics 817242

Hina Khan is the sensuous doll in latest photoshoot, see pics 817243

Hina Khan is the sensuous doll in latest photoshoot, see pics 817244

Hina Khan is the sensuous doll in latest photoshoot, see pics 817245

One wrote, “Ye sab aurton ko hi kyun bolte hain😂😂😂😂😂 male Muslim actors kuchh v kare screen pe, kuchh bhi pehne unko kyun nahi likhte kuchh? Tumhare DHARM mein sirf auraton ke liye rules hain? Mard kuchh v kar sakta hai? I know ki dono ke liye hai same rules. Or agar itne pak hote naa Tum logo ki niyat to Iss app pe naa hote.”

Another wrote, “Kash ki tum umrah krne ke baad wha se wapas hi nhi aati to, Islam ki …”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
One thing that Hina Khan can’t stop doing, check out
One thing that Hina Khan can’t stop doing, check out
Hina Khan Goes Glamorous In All Glitter; See Pics
Hina Khan Goes Glamorous In All Glitter; See Pics
Hina Khan’s New Vacation Destination Is Peaceful (Latest Glimpse)
Hina Khan’s New Vacation Destination Is Peaceful (Latest Glimpse)
Hina Khan Feels Worn Out; Know Why?
Hina Khan Feels Worn Out; Know Why?
Hina Khan And Shaheer Sheikh Back Again With ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’
Hina Khan And Shaheer Sheikh Back Again With ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’
Hina Khan sizzles in one-shoulder bold outfit, rocks sunglass look like pro
Hina Khan sizzles in one-shoulder bold outfit, rocks sunglass look like pro
Latest Stories
Royalty personified! Surbhi Jyoti is the modern ‘Umrao Jaan’ in embellished salwar
Royalty personified! Surbhi Jyoti is the modern ‘Umrao Jaan’ in embellished salwar
Stunning! Rubina Dilak gets a new hairdo, fans awed
Stunning! Rubina Dilak gets a new hairdo, fans awed
Anushka Sen’s casual style is all about baggy and comfy ensembles, see pics
Anushka Sen’s casual style is all about baggy and comfy ensembles, see pics
“Last first-day”; what is Ashnoor Kaur talking about?
“Last first-day”; what is Ashnoor Kaur talking about?
Disha Parmar is the summer daisy in pink midi
Disha Parmar is the summer daisy in pink midi
Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane cuts a case in casual black off-shoulder jumpsuit
Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane cuts a case in casual black off-shoulder jumpsuit
Read Latest News