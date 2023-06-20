Hina Khan is the sensuous doll in latest photoshoot, see pics

Hina Khan, the fashionista extraordinaire, is like a breath of fresh air in the style universe! With her fashion game on point, she knows how to bring the fun and flair to every outfit. From rocking traditional sarees with a contemporary twist to slaying in trendy jumpsuits that scream “fashion-forward,” Hina is a true style chameleon.

She’s not afraid to take risks and experiment with different looks, effortlessly pulling off everything from elegant gowns to powerful pantsuits. And let’s not forget about her fabulous accessories and hair game!

Owing to that, the actress has now raised the sensuality quotient high with her lingerie photoshoot, leaving fans awestruck all over social media. iDiva took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of Hina Khan’s look in the purple lacy purple bodysuit

Hina Khan looks all gorgeous

Hina Khan keeps the sensuality quotient all top notch in the photshoot.

iDiva sharing the pictures, wrote, ““I think most people tend to forget that actors are, at the end of the day, just regular people. We, too, need all of what every human being needs—respect, space, freedom and, most importantly, compassion.”

Introducing @realhinakhan as our #JuneCoverStar 💫 Stay tuned, there’s a lot more coming”

Reactions

One wrote, “Ye sab aurton ko hi kyun bolte hain😂😂😂😂😂 male Muslim actors kuchh v kare screen pe, kuchh bhi pehne unko kyun nahi likhte kuchh? Tumhare DHARM mein sirf auraton ke liye rules hain? Mard kuchh v kar sakta hai? I know ki dono ke liye hai same rules. Or agar itne pak hote naa Tum logo ki niyat to Iss app pe naa hote.”

Another wrote, “Kash ki tum umrah krne ke baad wha se wapas hi nhi aati to, Islam ki …”