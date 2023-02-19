Hina Khan prompts beauty and grace once again with her latest Instagram pictures. Her charisma gets channelled right in the pictures, that she shared on her social media handle. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of lovely pictures, where she looked nothing but like a princess in a gorgeous designer pink embellished gown.

In the pictures, we can see Hina Khan walking on the road, in a beautiful strappy long tulle gown. The beautiful pink gown featured heavy embellishments all over. The actress decked it up with sleek beautiful hairbun. Keeping the princess vibe on point, the actress picked up a dewy soft makeup look. For accessories, she completed the look with pearled neckpiece and a pair of beautiful earstuds. The actress rounded it off with a pair of stunning strappy sandals.

Here take a look-

Hina Khan shot to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress portrayed the role of Akshara in the show. The role gave her immense love and appreciation from the audience. Earlier talking about the role, in an interview, she said, “I was a part of Yeh Rishta… for eight years. I was fortunate that my role as Akshara kept evolving and it also gave me a lot of recognition.”. She as of now has marked 14 years in the career. Talking about this long journey, she said, “Everything that happened to me was God’s will. For someone like me who came here without a godfather, every opportunity as a highlight and I am grateful for everything.” As quoted by Mirchi Plus.

