Hina Khan and Surbhi Jyoti are the most popular Television actresses. They have carved their niche in the industry through their impactful performances in several daily soaps, apart from their successful acting career. Moreover, they have amazed the audience with their sartorial fashion choices. Whether it is a western outfit or Indian, the beauties always nail their appearance in different ensembles. And so today, we compare their beach vacation maxi dress.

Hina is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry right now. She chooses a beautiful and soothing pink shade maxi dress with butterfly necklines and beautiful prints all over the dress. She paired them with a simple and attractive diamond and motif embed necklace, while the messy high bun and rosy makeup completed her look. She looked like a beautiful princess on the sandy beach and sunny weather.

On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti is also one of the most popular stars. She chooses a green shade maxi dress for her beach vacation vibes. The floral print gown paired with earrings and donned black glasses in the sunny weather looked captivating and free. Surbhi Jyoti’s style has always grabbed attention.

However, comparing both dresses and their styles, it isn’t easy to pick one as pink and green give a soothing and pleasing vibe with suitable makeup. So the final decision is up to you as different people have different tastes in color and comfort.

Share your choice and follow IWMBuzz.com.