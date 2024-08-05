Hina Khan Pens An Adorable Friendship Day Note For Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal- “My Rockstar”

Hina Khan is currently suffering from a low phase. In June, she revealed being diagnosed with third-stage breast cancer. Since then, she has been open about her battles, scars, and medications as she wishes to cheer all those suffering from the same pain. The actress has become a source of motivation. The one who motivates everyone also needs someone to make the battling journey easier. Hina has such a person in her life, and that person is her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. The actress often shares mushy pictures with the love of her life, and this time, she is celebrating Friendship Day with Rocky. The actress penned a heartfelt note calling Rocky Jaiswal a ‘Rockstar.’

On Sunday, 4 August, Hina shared an adorable photo with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, celebrating Friendship Day 2024. The photo shows the adorable moment between Hina and Rocky as they twin in a tangerine outfit. The actress wore a pretty tangerine dress while Rocky twined with a Levis tangerine T-shirt. The duo also opted for black sunglasses, complimenting their looks. The duo treated their fans by flashing their beautiful smile, highlighting their bond. The visuals suggest that this photo is from their vacations together.

Hina took the opportunity of Friendship Day and penned a heartfelt note for her boyfriend, appreciating his efforts for her and supporting her. She wrote, “My best best best buddyyyyyy My rockstar. Thank you @rockyjı for you do for evvvverything Reply to to realhinakhan… realhinakhal #YOU #friendshipday.”