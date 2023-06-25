ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Khan Reacts On Her Marriage Plans; Check Out

Hina Khan is a ruler of industry. Her charisma has taken over everyone's attention. While where everyone is marrying, the actress also reveals her marriage plans; check it out

25 Jun,2023 14:15:52
Hina Khan Reacts On Her Marriage Plans; Check Out

Hina Khan is buzzing over the internet yet again with her latest release song Barsaat Aa Gayi. The new song again paired the most romantic and iconic couple, Hina and Shaheer, for the Barish song. The diva talked about her marriage plans while promoting her song. Let’s check out what she says.

Hina Khan, in an interview with @igbollywood, said about the comparison between Shahina and Tejran. She said, “Badi baat toh definitely hai, lekin jaise ki aapne kaha ki chose kerna kitna difficult hai Shahina me aur Tejran me, I think they look beautiful together as a couple Karan and Tejasswi and unka Jo gana pehele aya, last year aya Barish, usme dono bahot ache lage, aur mujhe nahi lagta aap kabhi comparisons draw ker sakte ho kon better lag sakta hai. I think jab ek gana likha jata hai, aapke dimag me ek artist hota hai aur us hisab se likhte hai. Aur shayad iss bar hume vo opportunity mili.”

While talking about her wedding she said, “Meri wedding bell, mai jaise hu jis haal me hu bahot khush hu aur mai jitne log ko aas pass me jitne bhi log dekhti hu jinke shadiya huyi hai vo khush hai lekin kabhi kabhi pareshan bhi rehte hai. To mai khush hu.”

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News