Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a well-known television diva. She rose to prominence as Gopi Bahu in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s show replacement. Her acting abilities also helped her win followers. On the other hand, her involvement in the controversial show Bigg Boss for two seasons was rather fiery. She is well-known for her sensitive personality and fearless demeanor.

Devoleena is active on Instagram and frequently publishes gorgeous photos, videos, and reels. The actress has a large fan following on Instagram, and once again, her latest set of photos is appearing on social media. Not just on TV, her social media game has improved dramatically over the years, much to the satisfaction of all her followers and admirers. Recently, Devoleena posted a picture of herself in Bhuj, scroll to see her appearance.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Visits Swaminarayan Temple

Devoleena Bhattacharjee looked beautiful in a white chikankari kurta, white leggings, and light blue shoes. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted wavy manner. She applied brown lipstick to her naked makeup. She accessorized with circular dual-shade sunglasses and a gold ring. In the photograph, she stands, displays her back, and turns her head to the camera with a gorgeous grin. She took her picture at the temple’s entryway.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee captioned her post by giving a brief about Swaminarayan Temple, “Bhuj is one of the six places where Lord Shree Swaminarayan constructed the temple Himself. Expanding a 35,000 sq. feet area, this Temple has seven sky-touching pinnacles. It consists of one central dome, 25 minor domes, and 258 pillars. The peripheries, which are beautifully carved into the icy marble of Makrana and Ambaji, give it heavenly beauty, serenity, and the divine approach to the temple.”

