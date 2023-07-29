In Pics: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s saree saga is quintessentially stunning

The renowned TV star and bong beauty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, has once again left fans in awe with her mesmerizing traditional flair. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a set of stunning pictures, showcasing her graceful style in a sheer see-through beige cotton saree. She elevated the look with a sleek sleeveless red blouse, adding a touch of boldness to her ensemble.

Devoleena’s impeccable sense of style extended to her hair and makeup. She opted for a sleek mid-parted hairbun, adorned with a beautiful floral bun, which perfectly complemented her traditional look. Her makeup was on point, featuring winged eyes, a striking red bindi, and red lips that added an extra dose of elegance.

Accessorizing with finesse, the diva donned beautiful golden oxidized jewelry, enhancing her overall charm. With each picture, Devoleena exudes confidence and grace, proving that she’s a true trendsetter when it comes to traditional fashion.

Have a look at the pictures here:

As a reigning queen of television for years, Devoleena continues to captivate audiences not only with her acting prowess but also with her sartorial choices. Her saree saga on edge is a true reflection of her timeless beauty and the everlasting charm of traditional attire.

