In Pics: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s saree saga is quintessentially stunning

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jul,2023 10:00:12
The renowned TV star and bong beauty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, has once again left fans in awe with her mesmerizing traditional flair. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a set of stunning pictures, showcasing her graceful style in a sheer see-through beige cotton saree. She elevated the look with a sleek sleeveless red blouse, adding a touch of boldness to her ensemble.

Devoleena’s impeccable sense of style extended to her hair and makeup. She opted for a sleek mid-parted hairbun, adorned with a beautiful floral bun, which perfectly complemented her traditional look. Her makeup was on point, featuring winged eyes, a striking red bindi, and red lips that added an extra dose of elegance.

Accessorizing with finesse, the diva donned beautiful golden oxidized jewelry, enhancing her overall charm. With each picture, Devoleena exudes confidence and grace, proving that she’s a true trendsetter when it comes to traditional fashion.

Have a look at the pictures here:

In Pics: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s saree saga is quintessentially stunning 838567

In Pics: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s saree saga is quintessentially stunning 838569

In Pics: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s saree saga is quintessentially stunning 838570

As a reigning queen of television for years, Devoleena continues to captivate audiences not only with her acting prowess but also with her sartorial choices. Her saree saga on edge is a true reflection of her timeless beauty and the everlasting charm of traditional attire.

What are your thoughts on this above traditional flair by Devoleena? Let us know in the comments below.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

