ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Jennifer Winget is ready for marriage, watch video

Jennifer recently had a photo shoot with celebrity photographer Amit Khanna and Wedding Affair magazine. The actress took to Instagram and shared her latest BTS video, wherein she can be seen getting ready in a lehenga for the wedding photoshoot.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 May,2023 15:42:11
Jennifer Winget is ready for marriage, watch video

Jennifer Winget is one of the leading television actresses. The style diva Jennifer Winget is a complete fashion package. She is the one you can look up to whenever you need some go-to fashion tips. No one except Jennifer is a true fashionista. For all those who don’t know who she is, she is an Indian actress famous for her TV shows Bepannah, Beyhadh, Dill Mill Gayye, and a true rising fashion icon.

Needless to say, Jennifer makes all styles and dresses look stunning on her. She looks like a bombshell in all attires. Jennifer not only does good acting but also has great taste in fashion. Jennifer has stolen millions of hearts and garnered a huge fan following because of her bold style. Her slender figure ensures that she carries any style well, and her smile is the ultimate add-on that just lights everything up.

Apart from her acting, she is famous among fans for her hot looks and gorgeous avatars. It seems Jennifer is now ready for marriage. Well, not real marriage but for a wedding photoshoot. Jennifer recently had a photo shoot with celebrity photographer Amit Khanna and Wedding Affair magazine. The actress took to Instagram and shared her latest BTS video, wherein she can be seen getting ready in a lehenga for the wedding photoshoot. Check the video below!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Take the bridal fashion code from Jennifer Winget
Take the bridal fashion code from Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget beats the heat, watch video
Jennifer Winget beats the heat, watch video
Jennifer Winget’s Sunglasses Collection Is To Die For, Take A Look
Jennifer Winget’s Sunglasses Collection Is To Die For, Take A Look
Live, love and travel like Jennifer Winget
Live, love and travel like Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget’s Cute Hairstyles To Help You Style Your Short Hair
Jennifer Winget’s Cute Hairstyles To Help You Style Your Short Hair
Take Cues On How To Style Your Neckpieces From Jennifer Winget: See In Pics
Take Cues On How To Style Your Neckpieces From Jennifer Winget: See In Pics
Latest Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi
Surbhi Jyoti melts internet with her smile in latest photo dump
Surbhi Jyoti melts internet with her smile in latest photo dump
I would love to play a cricket match in front of a huge crowd: Chetan Hansraj
I would love to play a cricket match in front of a huge crowd: Chetan Hansraj
Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps
Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps
Director Shubham Sinha talks about his dream project Vilina
Director Shubham Sinha talks about his dream project Vilina
Read Latest News