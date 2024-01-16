Exclusive: Joy Sengupta to feature in Sobo Films’ series for Sony LIV

Prolific actor Joy Sengupta who is a known name in Crime Patrol, the cop-based TV show, has been part of notable projects in the fields of films, web and TV. Some of his notable works include Naagin 2, Sacred Games, Hello Mini, Good Boy Bad Boy, Waaris etc. He is presently shooting for a web series for Sony LIV. We at IWMBuzz.com have written exclusively about popular faces Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget playing the leads in Sobo Films’ project for the web.

We now hear of Joy Sengupta too being on board the project in a very important role.

As per a reliable source, “Joy Sengupta is presently shooting for the Sony LIV series produced by Sobo Films. The series will drop regular episodes every week, for six months. The series will be a legal drama, where family is the centre of conflict.”

Sobo Films, as we know, has produced TV shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more. We also reported exclusively about Sobo Films working on a new show on TV, for Star Plus. We at IWMBuzz.com, wrote about Imlie fame actor Fahmaan Khan playing the lead in it.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported about actor Jay Zaveri, Marathi actress Sharmishtha Raut, and Sid Makkar being part of the series in its prime cast.

We buzzed Joy Sengupta but did not get through for comment.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at Sony LIV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

