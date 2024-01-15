Exclusive: Sid Makkar to feature in Sobo Films’ Sony LIV series

Actor Sid Makkar who is known for his acting chops in all the platforms of films, TV and web, is presently shooting for a web series. Sid Makkar has been a proficient actor and a natural when it comes to his performance. His notable projects include Mere Apne, Lajwanti, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii, Spotlight, Made In Heaven, Faceless, Six, Luck By Chance, Dus Tola, Hacked, 377 AbNormal etc. We now hear that he has joined popular actors Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in the upcoming web series produced by Sobo Films for Sony LIV.

We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported about actor Jay Zaveri, Marathi actress Sharmishtha Raut being part of the series in its prime cast. If you have missed reading it, you can check it up here.

We now hear of Sid Makkar playing a crucial part in the series.

Sobo Films, as we know, has produced TV shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more. We also reported exclusively about Sobo Films working on a new show on TV, for Star Plus. We at IWMBuzz.com, wrote about Imlie fame actor Fahmaan Khan playing the lead in it. You can read this story here.

We buzzed Sid Makkar but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at Sony LIV, but did not get through for comments.

