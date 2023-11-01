Digital | News

Exclusive: Jay Zaveri to join Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in Sobo Films' Sony LIV series

Jay Zaveri will be seen playing a vital role in Sobo Films' new web series, which will air on Sony LIV. The series has Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget playing the leads.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Nov,2023 17:55:41
Actor Jay Zaveri who is presently seen in Nazara’s show Do Chutki Sindoor, will be seen in an upcoming web series!! We hear that the actor has been locked to play a vital role. The series in question is a yet-untitled series that will go on the floor soon. The series is produced by Sobo Films. The series has already been in media headlines for roping in popular actors Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget as leads. Sobo Films, as we know, has produced TV shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more.

The series will bring together the popular faces Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget after their successful stint in Dill Mill Gayye years back.

We hear that Jay has been locked in for an important role.

The series will steam on Sony LIV, is what we get to hear.

Jay has been part of projects Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Mere Sai – Shraddha Ya Saburi, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Appnapan Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan etc.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at SonyLIV but did not get a revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

