Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Sriti Jha And Arjit Taneja Shares Picture-Perfect Scene, Creates Tendering Moment In Rain

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are known for their portrayal as an on-screen couple in the ongoing show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. They share a great bond on-screen and off-screen; we have often witnessed that through their social media handles. The off-screen friends became an on-screen couple for the shoot in a romantic sequel to the show. Today, the lead actress posted a picture of herself with Arjit Taneja, showcasing their duo moment. Please take a look at their photo below!

Sriti Jha And Arjit Taneja’s Picture Together-

Taking to her Instagram post, Sriti Jha shared a photo of herself collaboration with Arjit Taneja. The actress looks gorgeous in a tie-dye printed saree with a dropped end piece and pairs it with a stunning sleeveless black U-neckline blouse. She styles her look with a middle-partition straight hair look, which complements her saree fit well. It also opts for minimal makeup with peach lips and accessories with a mangalsutra, silver jhumkas, and bangles.

On the other hand, Arjit Taneja looks dashing in a wet look. He opts for a white sheer shirt with rolled-up sleeves tucked into black flared pants. His hair is styled in a wet look with a trimmed beard and a black ring. In the photo, the couple Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja showcase their romantic sequel as she looks at them. Sriti holds an umbrella for him as they both pose near the car, which creates tendering moment in the rain.

By sharing a photo, Sriti Jha wrote, “Ruk Jaayein?” In reply, Arjit Taneja wrote, “Ruk Jaayenge” with a red heart sticker.

