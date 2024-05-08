KMTMG Actors Sriti Jha & Arjit Taneja’s Quirkiness Make Aishwarya Khare & Rohit Suchanti Go Crazy

Zee TV‘s new show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s lead actors, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja, often make it to the headlines. The on-screen couple are best friends in real life. They often treat their fans with their off-screen chemistry, and we always love their craziness. After taking some time from their busy shoot days, the duo created a real following, the ‘Just Because’ trend.

In the shared video, Srit and Arjit indulge in fun banter. The video starts with Sriti Jha saying, ‘Just Because…’ but Arjit intervenes and makes fun of her; he says that now that she knows two or three words of English, she is flaunting her English. It is an impromptu video with their funny expressions and the way they make the scene look real.

In contrast, the visuals suggest the duo is enjoying making reels from the sets of their show Kaisa Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. However, this fun banter prompted several actors to comment, including Bhagya Lakshmi star Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti.

Rohit Suchanti, Vishal Singh, Saahil Uppal, Kanchi Kaul, Ashish Bhatia, Charu Mehta, Chahat Pandey and other dropped laughing emojis. On the other hand, Aishwarya Khare wrote, “@itisriti, please tell me you are holding ur laughter .” It is always exciting and entertaining to watch this duo.