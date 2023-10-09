Television | Snippets

Kumkum Bhagya update: Krishna Kaul gets kiss of love from Mugdha Chaphekar and Tina Philip

Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chaphekar, and Tina Philip are seen enjoying a gala time together. One particular image that has captured the attention of fans features Krishna seated between Mugdha and Tina, with both actresses giving him a peck on the cheeks.

Zee TV‘s popular show Kumkum Bhagya has consistently kept audiences hooked with its gripping storyline and dynamic characters. Among the talented cast, Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chaphekar, and Tina Philip have formed a terrific trio that has won the hearts of viewers. Recently, some unseen photos from their off-screen moments have taken social media by storm, showcasing the camaraderie and fun-loving spirit of these actors.

In a series of candid snapshots that have gone viral on various social media platforms, Krishna, Mugdha, and Tina are seen enjoying a gala time together. One particular image that has captured the attention of fans features Krishna seated between Mugdha and Tina, with both actresses giving him a peck on the cheeks. Other viral photos also capture Krishna, Mugdha, and Tina goofing around, sharing laughs, and creating memorable moments together. This behind-the-scenes glimpse into their camaraderie has further endeared them to their dedicated fanbase.

While the on-screen drama of Kumkum Bhagya often keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, these off-screen moments reveal the lighter side of the talented cast. The trio is seen in casual and comfortable attire, highlighting the genuine bond they share beyond their characters on the show. These candid moments serve as a delightful reminder that behind the intense drama and emotional twists of the series, there exists a warm and friendly atmosphere among the actors. As Kumkum Bhagya continues to be a favorite among television viewers, it’s heartwarming to see the cast members forming genuine connections off-screen.

