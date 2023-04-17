Young and talented actress Munmun Dutta is known for delivering a remarkable performance as Babita in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Apart from her acting talent, fans love the fact that how she manages to maintain to be fit. Fitness is very important for the actress; she is disciplined about everything she takes up.

Munmun keeps sharing snippets of her fitness journey on her Instagram profile. Whether in high-intensity workout routines or yoga, Munmun likes to be up to date with her fitness regime and hardly misses a day from the gym. Recently, Munmun took to Instagram and shared a gym mirror selfie. While sharing the photo, Munmun mentioned how she finished her morning walk and is now gearing up to do weight lifting. Check the photo!

Earlier, while talking to Dainik Bhaskar, Munmun spoke about her workout routine and said, “To tone my body, I need to do a lot of weight lifting. I worked out for over an hour and a half. My workout times are not set due to my busy schedule, but I do ensure that I exercise regularly, regardless of how long it takes. I have to force myself to go to the gym because I don’t want to disrupt my normal routine. A fitness tip: Be joyful, drink plenty of water, eat healthily, avoid junk food, and get plenty of rest.”

