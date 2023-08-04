Mayuri Deshmukh Remembers Her Sweet Memories Of Shoot With Jyoti Gauba; Read Here

Actor Mayuri Deshmukh and Jyoti Gauba were a visual treat to watch in Star Plus’ Imlie when they were part of the cast. Mayuri Deshmukh is a popular Marathi actor who had a lovely role in the Star Plus show. As the negative faces of the show Imlie, Mayuri and Jyoti had some brilliant scenes together, and had a great run. Now, it is time for them to remember their past. Yes, Mayuri recently posted on social media about her past and sweet memories with her dear actress who was her onscreen mother in the show.

Yes, Mayuri and Jyoti did turn the heat on with their negative presence in Imlie. Even now, they are known for their roles in the show. They say that certain acquaintances never fade away from memory and this is exactly what Mayuri Deshmukh tries to say here. Afterall, they packed a punch as a vital force in the show!!

These past and sweet memories of shoot with Jyoti Gauba is what she remembers and loves to remember!

You can see the deadly duo again in this picture.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! This is such a cute memory that we have of them from the Star Plus show Imlie. We wish and pray that they work together again!!

