ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Mayuri Deshmukh Remembers Her Sweet Memories Of Shoot With Jyoti Gauba; Read Here

Mayuri Deshmukh remembers her good old says of shoot for Imlie with her favourite Jyoti Gauba. Check the picture and post here. You can read more about their acquaintance here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Aug,2023 19:00:24
Mayuri Deshmukh Remembers Her Sweet Memories Of Shoot With Jyoti Gauba; Read Here 840525

Actor Mayuri Deshmukh and Jyoti Gauba were a visual treat to watch in Star Plus’ Imlie when they were part of the cast. Mayuri Deshmukh is a popular Marathi actor who had a lovely role in the Star Plus show.  As the negative faces of the show Imlie, Mayuri and Jyoti had some brilliant scenes together, and had a great run. Now, it is time for them to remember their past. Yes, Mayuri recently posted on social media about her past and sweet memories with her dear actress who was her onscreen mother in the show.

Yes, Mayuri and Jyoti did turn the heat on with their negative presence in Imlie. Even now, they are known for their roles in the show. They say that certain acquaintances never fade away from memory and this is exactly what Mayuri Deshmukh tries to say here. Afterall, they packed a punch as a vital force in the show!!

These past and sweet memories of shoot with Jyoti Gauba is what she remembers and loves to remember!

You can see the deadly duo again in this picture.

Mayuri Deshmukh Remembers Her Sweet Memories Of Shoot With Jyoti Gauba; Read Here 840523

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! This is such a cute memory that we have of them from the Star Plus show Imlie. We wish and pray that they work together again!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie identifies the next big problem 840447
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie identifies the next big problem
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva get into a disguise to get proof 840195
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva get into a disguise to get proof
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva investigates to prove Imlie's innocence 839571
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva investigates to prove Imlie’s innocence
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets arrested 839209
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets arrested
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie takes a big decision for Atharva 838792
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie takes a big decision for Atharva
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's life in danger 838359
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva’s life in danger
Latest Stories
Aamrapali Dubey And Arvind Akela Kallu's Song 'Shaadi Mubarak' Is Out; Check Here 840623
Aamrapali Dubey And Arvind Akela Kallu’s Song ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ Is Out; Check Here
Art Director Nitin Desai Left Audio Messages; Revealed Few Names Before Death 840652
Art Director Nitin Desai Left Audio Messages; Revealed Few Names Before Death
Did You Know Alia Bhatt Got Married Twice In Four Days? Karan Johar Reveals This Happened During Shoot Of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani 840634
Did You Know Alia Bhatt Got Married Twice In Four Days? Karan Johar Reveals This Happened During Shoot Of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya comes forward to clear Maan's name 840625
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya comes forward to clear Maan’s name
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam locks Shalu, Bani and Aayush in a room 840594
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam locks Shalu, Bani and Aayush in a room
Exclusive: Anusha Sampath joins the cast of web series Jaanu Meri Jaan 840592
Exclusive: Anusha Sampath joins the cast of web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
Read Latest News