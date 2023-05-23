ADVERTISEMENT
"Mommy-to-be" Disha Parmar's moment of happiness is super adorable

Disha Parmar is currently on cloud nine and for all the nice reasons. She's currently expecting her first child and well, we genuinely can't keep calm. Let's check out what's the latest happening at her end

Author: IWMBuzz
23 May,2023 09:09:28
Disha Parmar is one of the most lovely and beautiful actresses and performing artistes that we are all currently blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. She’s right now doing her best in the popular TV show ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ season 2 and well, her fan following and popularity truly knows no limits. It was never going to be easy for someone like her to fill in the big shoes of someone like Sakshi Tanwar who did a fantastic job in the 1st season of the show. However, like a true and amazing working professional, Disha managed to carve out her own niche and deliver beyond expectations to win hearts of everyone. Her on-screen chemistry with Nakuul Mehta is nothing less than fire ladies and gentlemen and without any element of doubt, their chemistry is the biggest reason why fans have loved the show for real and in every way possible.

Each and every time Disha Parmar shares a cute and adorable photo or video on her social media handle to woo fans and admirers ladies and gentlemen, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm for real. Well, this time, as she slowly and steadily gears up for Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 3, she’s seen spreading smile and happiness in the best way possible to one and all and well, we are in love. She has shared a super cute car selfie from her end and well, we are totally loving it. Come check it out here below –

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational for real? Aren’t you all super happy and excited for Disha Parmar? We at IWMBuzz wish her good luck going forward. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

