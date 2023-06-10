ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Mouni Roy Dazzles In A Metallic Thigh-High Slit Gown, See Pics

Mouni Roy stepped out in a breath taking metallic gold thigh-high slit gown, exuding glamour and confidence. Mouni's makeup was kept fresh and radiant, with a flawless base, smokey eyes, and a nude lip.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Jun,2023 17:43:52
Mouni Roy Dazzles In A Metallic Thigh-High Slit Gown, See Pics

Young beauty Mouni Roy, the epitome of grace and style, has again left her fans mesmerized with her latest fashion outing. The talented actress recently turned heads as she stepped out in a breathtaking metallic gold thigh-high slit gown, exuding glamour and confidence. She completed her look with golden pencil heels. Her glamorous look captivated everyone’s attention and left a lasting impression

The gown featured a shimmery metallic fabric that hugged her curves flawlessly, adding a touch of opulence to her ensemble. The daring thigh-high slit added a hint of drama and showcased her toned legs, leaving onlookers in awe. The gown’s edgy yet sophisticated look showcased Mouni’s versatility and fashion-forward choices, further solidifying her status as a style icon. Mouni’s makeup was fresh and radiant, with a flawless base, smokey eyes, and a nude lip. She kept a sleek hairstyle, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble.

Mouni’s striking appearance in the metallic gown created a buzz on social media platforms. Fans and fashion enthusiasts flooded the internet with praise and admiration for her impeccable sense of style. One of the fan wrote: “Omg wow u r looking very very elegant dear cutiie beauty” While another fan commented, “Gorgeous and stunning ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥” Third user mentioned, “The queen slaying in goldd 🔥” Check below!

Mouni Roy Dazzles In A Metallic Thigh-High Slit Gown, See Pics 814576 Mouni Roy Dazzles In A Metallic Thigh-High Slit Gown, See Pics 814578 Mouni Roy Dazzles In A Metallic Thigh-High Slit Gown, See Pics 814579

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Mouni Roy's swagger fashion walk on the streets of Miami wins hearts
Watch: Mouni Roy's swagger fashion walk on the streets of Miami wins hearts
Mouni Roy misses her father on his 10th death anniversary, see emotional post
Mouni Roy misses her father on his 10th death anniversary, see emotional post
Mouni Roy pens a heart-warming birthday wish for Ekta Kapoor, read here
Mouni Roy pens a heart-warming birthday wish for Ekta Kapoor, read here
Bold Video Alert: Mouni Roy is here with her 'haye garmi' moment,
Bold Video Alert: Mouni Roy is here with her 'haye garmi' moment,
Sizzling Reunion: Naagin Queens Mouni Roy And Tejasswi Prakash Spotted Together, Find Out Why
Sizzling Reunion: Naagin Queens Mouni Roy And Tejasswi Prakash Spotted Together, Find Out Why
Mouni Roy's bold classic chic avatar is pure joy to watch
Mouni Roy's bold classic chic avatar is pure joy to watch
Latest Stories
Rubina Dilaik's car meets with an accident, read details
Rubina Dilaik's car meets with an accident, read details
Exclusive: Vineet Kumar Chaudhary in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series
Exclusive: Vineet Kumar Chaudhary in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series
South Actor-director Saran Raj Passed Away In A Car Accident
South Actor-director Saran Raj Passed Away In A Car Accident
Sandeep Singh, Jayantilal Gada and Sudipto Sen team up for Subrata Roy biopic ‘SAHARASRI’
Sandeep Singh, Jayantilal Gada and Sudipto Sen team up for Subrata Roy biopic ‘SAHARASRI’
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi slaps Rajveer
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi slaps Rajveer
Exclusive: Vijay Singh Parmar bags Bejoy Nambiar's web series Kaala
Exclusive: Vijay Singh Parmar bags Bejoy Nambiar's web series Kaala
Read Latest News