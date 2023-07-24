ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Curves In A Chic Black Bodycon Dress, See Pics

Mouni Roy shares a series of stunning photos, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense in a one-shoulder black bodycon dress. The dress, adorned with cut-out detailing, perfectly accentuated Mouni's hourglass figure.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jul,2023 17:38:17
Mouni Roy Stuns In A Chic Black Bodycon Dress, See Pics 837110

Bollywood’s enchanting beauty, Mouni Roy, has once again left her fans in awe with her latest Instagram post. The actress took to social media to share a series of stunning photos, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense in a one-shoulder black bodycon dress. The dress, adorned with cut-out detailing, perfectly accentuated Mouni’s hourglass figure, and she looked nothing short of a fashion diva.

The actress opted for a subtle and flawless makeup look, featuring glossy lips that beautifully complemented the boldness of her dress. Her luscious locks were left open. Mouni shared a thought-provoking statement in her caption: “Shoveling with Oppenheimer’s brilliance, dancing freely in Barbie energy 👽”. Her unique blend of Oppenheimer’s brilliance and Barbie energy has captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts.

Mouni Roy Stuns In A Chic Black Bodycon Dress, See Pics 837094 Mouni Roy Stuns In A Chic Black Bodycon Dress, See Pics 837095 Mouni Roy Stuns In A Chic Black Bodycon Dress, See Pics 837096 Mouni Roy Stuns In A Chic Black Bodycon Dress, See Pics 837097

Recently, Mouni got discharged from the hospital. She had been admitted for undisclosed reasons for nine days. Mouni recently took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. The news had left her fans concerned about her health. However, in her latest post, she assured them of her return to her home and that she is recuperating gradually.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Indian Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Angihotri delighted by the success of ‘Oppenheimer’ Filling Cinema Halls in Kashmir; excited for his science based film ‘The Vaccine War’ to Release in Kashmir!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Mouni Roy gets admitted to hospital for 9 days, read details 836305
Mouni Roy gets hospitalized for 9 days, read details
Mouni Roy 833984
Dubai Diaries: Mouni Roy’s Chic And Glamorous Look In Blue Co-Ord Set Mesmerizes Fans
Mouni Roy’s chic monsoon look in pink dress makes fans crazy 832487
Mouni Roy’s chic monsoon look in pink dress makes fans crazy
Mouni Roy Steals Our Hearts In Striped Midi Skirt and Top 831586
Mouni Roy Steals Our Hearts In Striped Midi Skirt and Top
Mouni Roy Turns Heads In Stunning Thigh-High Slit Blue Gown, See Photos 828537
Mouni Roy Turns Heads In Stunning Thigh-High Slit Blue Gown, See Photos
Mouni Roy Sets Temperatures Soaring In Black Outfit, BFF Disha Patani Comments 823958
Mouni Roy Sets Temperature Soaring In Black Outfit, BFF Disha Patani Comments
Latest Stories
Surbhi Jyoti Looks Graceful In This Salwar Suit Style; Take A Look 837111
Surbhi Jyoti Looks Graceful In This Salwar Suit Style; Take A Look
I will never indulge in so much crying and sadness as Nehmat of Udaariyaan: Twinkle Arora 837101
I will never indulge in so much crying and sadness as Nehmat of Udaariyaan: Twinkle Arora
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 to honour Kartik Aaryan, deets inside 837071
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 to honour Kartik Aaryan, deets inside
Exclusive: Kumud Mishra bags Anubhav Sinha's next for Netflix 837041
Exclusive: Kumud Mishra bags Anubhav Sinha’s next for Netflix
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to kill Mohan 837026
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to kill Mohan
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay raises his hand to attack Ranbir 837055
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay raises his hand to attack Ranbir
Read Latest News