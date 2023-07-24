Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Curves In A Chic Black Bodycon Dress, See Pics

Bollywood’s enchanting beauty, Mouni Roy, has once again left her fans in awe with her latest Instagram post. The actress took to social media to share a series of stunning photos, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense in a one-shoulder black bodycon dress. The dress, adorned with cut-out detailing, perfectly accentuated Mouni’s hourglass figure, and she looked nothing short of a fashion diva.

The actress opted for a subtle and flawless makeup look, featuring glossy lips that beautifully complemented the boldness of her dress. Her luscious locks were left open. Mouni shared a thought-provoking statement in her caption: “Shoveling with Oppenheimer’s brilliance, dancing freely in Barbie energy 👽”. Her unique blend of Oppenheimer’s brilliance and Barbie energy has captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts.

Recently, Mouni got discharged from the hospital. She had been admitted for undisclosed reasons for nine days. Mouni recently took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. The news had left her fans concerned about her health. However, in her latest post, she assured them of her return to her home and that she is recuperating gradually.

