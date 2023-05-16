ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Mouni Roy flaunts sensuous curves in blue and green bikini and sarong set

Mouni Roy dropped a series of pictures as she is in Capri. Mouni is seen wearing a blue and green halter bikini top with a matching sarong in the photos.

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 May,2023 16:12:46
Mouni Roy flaunts sensuous curves in blue and green bikini and sarong set

Mouni Roy is a total package of style, good looks, amazing acting skills, and personality. Along with her acting talent, she has impressed viewers with her style game. Mouni is known to be an inspiration when it comes to fashion. Her recently blowing us with her sensuality and versatile looks. Mouni always manages to stun her fans with diverse looks, whether on the red carpet, onscreen, or in an everyday look.

The actress has stolen millions of hearts and garnered a huge fan following because of her bold style. Her slender figure ensures that she carries any style well, and her smile is the ultimate add-on that lights everything up. Mouni has often been praised for her effortless beauty and chic style. Her Instagram handle is full of stunning pictures; they are an absolute treat for her followers. Fans cannot get enough of the actress, from her candid shots to her sizzling photoshoots.

Mouni is enjoying her vacation in Italy along with her husband. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her stunning holiday, giving us a sneak peek at her beach wardrobe and never disappointing with the picks. Today, Mouni took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures as she is in Capri. Mouni is seen wearing a blue and green halter bikini top with a matching sarong in the photos. Take a look at the pictures:

Mouni Roy flaunts sensuous curves in blue and green bikini and sarong set - 0
Mouni Roy flaunts sensuous curves in blue and green bikini and sarong set - 1
Mouni Roy flaunts sensuous curves in blue and green bikini and sarong set - 2
Mouni Roy flaunts sensuous curves in blue and green bikini and sarong set - 3
About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Mouni Roy's candid love for hubby Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy's candid love for hubby Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy oozes oomph in deep neck green cutout gown, check photos
Mouni Roy oozes oomph in deep neck green cutout gown, check photos
Good Times: Mouni Roy finds her ‘life’ precious in Italy
Good Times: Mouni Roy finds her ‘life’ precious in Italy
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's private lovey-dovey moment leaked
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's private lovey-dovey moment leaked
Mouni Roy’s sunset hue beach wear is best for your summer escapes
Mouni Roy’s sunset hue beach wear is best for your summer escapes
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Latest Stories
Surbhi Jyoti Shares Jaw-Dropping Looks In Black Bikini Top And Slit Skirt, Check Video
Surbhi Jyoti Shares Jaw-Dropping Looks In Black Bikini Top And Slit Skirt, Check Video
Inside Nia Sharma's Moody Summer Days, Check Out
Inside Nia Sharma's Moody Summer Days, Check Out
The obsession with ‘Feluda’ needs to stop
The obsession with ‘Feluda’ needs to stop
Execution of web series Garmi was one big festival with a lot of fun and smiles: Producer Hemal Ashok Thakkar
Execution of web series Garmi was one big festival with a lot of fun and smiles: Producer Hemal Ashok Thakkar
Avneet Kaur's Braided Plait Style Is All About New Fashion Goals; See To Believe
Avneet Kaur's Braided Plait Style Is All About New Fashion Goals; See To Believe
Armaan Malik Looks Charming In Ethnic Kurta
Armaan Malik Looks Charming In Ethnic Kurta
Read Latest News