Mouni Roy looks dreamy on the streets of Italy in multicolored dress, Disha Patani comments ‘so beautiful’

Mouni Roy is vacating in Italy with her husband and many friends. She has been treating fans with amazing snaps from her holiday. Recently, the actress dropped a series of photos from the streets of Italy in a multicolored dress.

Television popular beauty Mouni Roy is an icon. The actress has performed brilliantly in her work profile via projects like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Gold, and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is a fashionista. As anyone following Mouni’s style files will know, the diva can easily pull off an entire spectrum of looks.

Mouni is unapologetically gorgeous, and she will never change that about herself. Whether it is a photo in a bikini or an Indian dress or posing in denim shorts, she is known to rock it in all outfits. This gorgeous actress slays every single look like a pro. Mouni has stolen millions of hearts and garnered a huge fan following because of her chic style. The Brahmastra actress seems to be hellbent on setting Instagram on fire.

Recently, Mouni is vacating in Italy with her husband and many friends. She has been treating fans with amazing snaps from her holiday. A day before yesterday, Mouni shared photos in a gorgeous black gown. Recently, the actress dropped a series of photos from the streets of Italy in a multicolored dress. The diva paired her look with big black sunglasses. When she dropped her photo on Instagram, her BFF Disha Patani took to the comment section and called her “beautiful”. Check below!