Mouni Roy misses her father on his 10th death anniversary, see emotional post

Mouni Roy, the beauty queen of Industry, remembered her father, Anil Roy, on his 10th death anniversary. The actress took to Instagram and shared an emotional post. In the post, Mouni pays tribute to her father’s photo. This photo seems to be from her wedding day. Along with the photo, the diva captioned the post: “10 years without you today… but your memory lives on every day.. Forever in my heart.”

Mouni’s father passed away on June 9, 2013. It was the time when the actress made her appearance in the television serial Junoon Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. As per reports in the media, Anil Roy was an office superintendent of the Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad in West Bengal.

It has been 10 years since the demise of her father, but the pain of it is still alive in the heart of the young actress. The heartfelt tribute on Instagram expressed her love, gratitude, and her father’s profound impact on her life. Mouni’s post struck an emotional chord with her followers. Many took to the comments section to offer their condolences. Take a look at her post below!

