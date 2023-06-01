ADVERTISEMENT
Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram and shared her breathtaking look in a stunning monokini. Mouni did a photoshoot for a popular magazine named Lifestyle Asia.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jun,2023 17:15:17
Mouni Roy Oozes Hotness In Green Monokini, See Pic

Mouni Roy, the popular diva, is killing it with her looks on Instagram. The actress, who received critical acclaim for her performance as Junoon in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, recently took to Instagram and shared her breathtaking look in a stunning monokini. Mouni did a photo shoot for a popular magazine named Lifestyle Asia.

In the photos shared by the official page of the magazine, Mouni can be seen flaunting her hourglass figure in a green plunging neck monokini. She glammed up her look by adding seven bracelets on each hand. She rounded off her look by opting for wavy hair. Fans can’t stop praising the beauty of the latest look. Mouni’s BFF Disha Patani also took to the comment section and wrote: “So beautiful monzy❤️❤️”

The official Instagram page of Lifestyle Asia shared the photo with the caption: “Hot Girl Summer – a state of mind about being confident in yourself, having the best time of your life and living unapologetically. That’s exactly what our latest cover star Mouni Roy (@imouniroy) is currently doing. The actor has had a good run at the movies and has been appreciated for her role in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. Besides that, she’s wowing on international red carpets, finding success in her entrepreneurial journey and enjoying bliss in her personal life.”

Manisha Suthar



