Mouni Roy Poses With Jennifer Winget, Friends Call Her ‘Grumpy Panda’

Mouni Roy is one such actress who loves to share insights from her personal and professional life. In contrast, we have often noticed she likes to spend time with her friends and treat her fans with fun-filled photos. From vacation diaries to arriving at events together, Mouni, with her Bestie Disha, often makes it to the headlines. However, today, Jennifer Winget is Mouni’s new partner.

Mouni Roy And Jennifer Winget’s Cool Pose Together

Mouni shared a cool photo with actress Jennifer Winget in her Instagram story. The duo looked so adorable together, posing for a fun-filled selfie. In the image, Mouni looked chic in a brownish beige crop top paired with a neutral shade ruched skirt and white blazer, which rocked her look. Jennifer was all comfy and casual, wearing a white tank top and high-waist grey trousers. However, the duo twinned styling black glasses for the selfie, and their cute smile caught our attention. Not only this, Mouni captioned it, “Lounge serendipity!!!! @jenniferwinget1 Gorgeous Gorgeous girl (with a pink heart).”

In the other story, Mouni re-shared the story one of her friends shared. The post features Mouni sitting on a chair while her expressions say she is disappointed and angry while holding a cute panda in her hand. And her friend asked, “@mouniroy, who is a grumpy girl.” Reacting to this, the actress said, “I’m not grumpy the panda is!!!.” Another friend called her “Grumpy Panda” shared a cute photo of the actress, to which the actress agreed, saying, “If you say so.”