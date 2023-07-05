ADVERTISEMENT
Mouni Roy Sets Temperature Soaring In Black Outfit, BFF Disha Patani Comments

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jul,2023 17:55:36
Popular actress Mouni Roy never fails to stun audiences. Recently, she took to Instagram to share some captivating photos of herself, leaving her fans in awe of her impeccable style and beauty. The diva was seen donning a chic black outfit. The ensemble beautifully highlighted her toned physique and added a touch of allure to her overall look.

Mouni showcased her fashion prowess by opting for a sleeveless crop top. She paired the crop top with sleek leather pants. Mouni’s choice of minimalistic makeup further enhanced her natural beauty. With her luscious tresses left open in loose waves, she exuded a sense of grace and confidence as she posed for the camera.

Mouni’s Instagram posts have always been a visual treat for her fans. She received a flood of compliments and adoration from her fans and followers. Many took to the comments section to express their admiration for Mouni’s stunning appearance. Mouni’s BFF Disha Patani left a comment that caught the attention of fans and followers. Commenting on Mouni’s photos, Disha referred to her as “Stunnerr.” Check below!

Recently, Mouni also captured the hearts of her fans in a light green embellished saree. She wore a matching embellished blouse along with the saree. What caught everyone’s attention was Mouni’s minimalistic approach to accessorizing. With soft, dewy skin and a hint of blush on her cheeks, Mouni emphasized her natural radiance. Her choice of pink lipstick added freshness to her face.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

