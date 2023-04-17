Mouni Roy is one of the hottest TV actresses. Along with her acting talent, she has impressed viewers with her style game. Mouni is known to be an inspiration when it comes to fashion. Her recently blowing us with her sensuality and versatile looks. Mouni always manages to stun her fans with diverse looks, whether on the red carpet, onscreen, or in an everyday look.

Mouni keeps surprising her fans and has impressed everyone with her superhot avatars. Recently, the diva took to Instagram and shared her glamorous look, which she opted for a red-carpet event. In the photos, Mouni is seen wearing a one-shoulder purple dress. The ruched purple bodycon dress featured a statement knot on one side with a train.

Mouni added more oomph to her look with golden stilettos from Jimmy Choo. She kept her tresses styled in straight locks. Mouni opted for nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick to complete her look. When Mouni uploaded the photos, bestie Disha Patani took to the comment section and wrote: “Stunning.” Check her look below!