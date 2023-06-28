ADVERTISEMENT
Mouni Roy Stuns In Ivory Embellished Lehenga, Check Photos

Mouni Roy exudes grace and elegance as she dons the intricately designed lehenga. The ivory hue of the ensemble complements her flawless complexion, adding a touch of regality to her overall look

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jun,2023 16:49:49
Bollywood diva Mouni Roy has once again mesmerized her fans with her stunning ethnic look. The actress recently took her Instagram to share photos, showcasing her ethereal beauty in an ivory-embellished lehenga. Mouni exudes grace and elegance in the pictures as she dons the intricately designed lehenga. The ivory hue of the ensemble complements her flawless complexion, adding a touch of regality to her overall look. The delicate embroidery and embellishments on the lehenga further enhance its appeal, creating a captivating visual effect.

Mouni’s choice of accessories perfectly complements her attire. She opted for a pair of exquisite golden jhumkas that dangle gracefully. The intricate detailing of the jhumkas adds a touch of traditional charm to her ensemble. Mouni styled her hair in a classic braid to complete her look, showcasing the length of her tresses. With her radiant smile and confident demeanor, Mouni effortlessly carries the ensemble, leaving her fans and followers in awe of her timeless beauty.

Mouni has set new fashion goals in the industry. Her impeccable sense of style and innate elegance continue to make her a standout presence on and off the screen. She captioned her photos: “In an ivory glance…”. Fans and followers of Mouni loved her latest look. One fan commented, “Wow, superb. ” Another mentioned, “Your Beauty has no limits.” Check below!

