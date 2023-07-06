ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Mouni Roy Turns Heads In Stunning Thigh-High Slit Blue Gown, See Photos

Mouni Roy shared her stunning avatar in a strapless gown that exuded elegance and glamour. The eye-catching ensemble not only showcased Mouni's impeccable sense of style but also highlighted her impeccable figure

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jul,2023 16:35:44
Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has again set the fashion world abuzz with her mesmerizing look. The stunning diva recently took to Instagram and shared her stunning avatar in a strapless gown that exuded elegance and glamour. The eye-catching ensemble showcased Mouni’s impeccable sense of style and highlighted her impeccable figure.

The strapless gown featured a breathtaking design, resembling the enchanting hues of the sea. The deep blue shade of the dress perfectly complemented Mouni’s radiant complexion. The gown’s thigh-high slit added an element of allure. Mouni opted for minimalistic accessories, allowing the gown to take center stage. Mouni’s sleek hairstyle and natural makeup enhanced her beauty, creating a flawless and ethereal look.

Known for her impeccable fashion choices, Mouni Roy once again proved her status as a style icon with this stunning outfit. Mouni Roy has undoubtedly established herself as a fashion icon with her impeccable style. Whether she graces the red carpet or steps out for a casual outing, the talented actress never fails to make a stunning fashion statement. Mouni’s amazing fashion sense reflects her confidence, individuality, and the way she embraces and celebrates her unique style. Check below!

Mouni Roy Turns Heads In Stunning Thigh-High Slit Blue Gown, See Photos 828484 Mouni Roy Turns Heads In Stunning Thigh-High Slit Blue Gown, See Photos 828480

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

