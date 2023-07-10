Mouni Roy’s chic monsoon look in pink dress makes fans crazy

Mumbai’s monsoon season has arrived, and our beloved actress Mouni Roy is making the most of it. In a recent series of captivating photos shared on her social media, Mouni can be seen enjoying the rainy weather from the comfort of her home. Dressed in a vibrant pink dress, Mouni exudes elegance and charm as she embraces the beauty of the Mumbai monsoons.

In the photos, Mouni can be seen leaning on the railing of her balcony with the Mumbai skyline in the backdrop shrouded by overcast, dark grey monsoon clouds. Embracing the season of rain, Mouni wrote in the caption in Hindi, “बरसो रे मेघा मेघा…” Whether it’s on the big screen or in her personal life, she never fails to leave a lasting impression.

A few days ago, Mouni shared mesmerizing photos in a red and pink striped midi skirt and top from the renowned designer Kate Spade. The top accentuated Mouni’s slim waistline and highlighted her feminine charm. Its vibrant color complemented her radiant complexion, making her look like a true fashion icon. Paired with a matching long skirt with a flowing silhouette and delicate details. The talented actress completed her outfit with Pink pumps. Mouni’s hair was styled in a scrunched ponytail with curls, and her makeup look with a bold red lip perfectly elevated the outfit.

