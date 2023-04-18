Munmun Dutta is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the television industry. The actress, known for delivering a remarkable performance as Babita in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been in the entertainment industry for a long time, and she only strives to become a stronger and more upgraded version of herself every year.

Munmun is a spiritual person. The actress often visits temples and shares photos on Instagram with her fans. The actress had previously shared photos during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. She was seen posing before the Ganpati idol with her hands folded.

While once, she visited the famous Karni Mata Temple and called it the most unique experience. Sharing the photos, Munmun wrote, “Last year in May, while visiting Bikaner for an event, I and my team had the divine opportunity to visit Karni Mata temple in Deshnoke 🙏🏻 The temple is dedicated to Karni Mata, who the locals believe is an incarnation of Goddess Durga, the protective Mother Goddess in Hindu religion. The Karni Mata Mandir is popular for being home to over 25,000 rats that inhabit and freely meander around the temple complex. People from different corners of India and abroad come to witness this astounding spectacle and also bring milk, sweets and other offerings for these sacred beings. This has to be one of the most unique experiences I have had”