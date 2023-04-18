Tejasswi Prakash is one of the popular actresses in the Television industry. The actress won Bigg Boss 15 and Naagin 6, which were huge milestones in her career. Tejasswi has been impressing everyone with her superhot avatars and acting skills.

Tejasswi is a commendable actress who creates ripples with her amazing screen presence. But what inspires us is that she puts together cool outfits, even off-screen. Her slender figure ensures that she carries any style well, and her smile is the ultimate add-on that just lights everything up.

Tejasswi stays in a luxurious house in Mumbai. The actress has placed a green couch and sofa in her living room. The diva has a king-size bed in her bedroom. Along with modern furniture in the house, she has a huge kitchen. In the video below, the actress is seen giving a virtual tour. Check the video below!

Video credit: Brut India

