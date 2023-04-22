Naagin couple Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy come together, find out why

Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy reunite for a special purpose, check below!

Mouni Roy rose to fame after playing the role of Sati in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. Later, she enthralled audiences in the TV show Naagin opposite Arjun Bijlani. Mouni and Arjun, who played the role of Rithvik and Shivanya in Colors’ number 1 show Naagin, are back together.

Mouni loves to update fans about her day-to-day activities through social media posts. The actress recently took to Instagram and shared a photo with Arjun Bijlani. The diva was seen posing with Arjun and two other friends. Wondering why they reunited? Well, it was Arjun and Mouni’s common friend’s birthday that made this reunion happen.

Check photos here!

Mouni and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, recently attended the store opening event of the Apple store in Mumbai. They were present alongside many other celebrities who participated in the event. Mouni shared photos with Apple CEO Tim Cook. She shares the frame in one of the photos with her husband and the CEO. She wrote, “You often find yourself thinking about being a brand especially in this day and age. Lucky to have met the man that runs one of the most iconic brands from my generation.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.