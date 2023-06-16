Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Is A Gorgeous Beauty In White; Take A Look

Naagin actress Mahekk Chahal is talented and enterprising to the core. She is presently seen playing the negative lead in Colors’ Naagin 6, the weekend band show which is going great guns. Mahekk and her co-actor Tejasswi Prakash’s onscreen enmity and offscreen friendship have been endearing to watch. Recently, when Tejasswi celebrated her birthday, Mahekk wished her and called her younger sister from another mother. Well, Mahekk who was recently in Kuala Lumpur for an event, is back in Mumbai and had announced that she is back to the bay in style. Now, she is back on her shooting set and is busy donning her character again. We saw her clad in an amazing white saree. And this beauty of Mahekk is the best is what we can say.

Mahekk is seen wearing a white classy saree. She is all decked in white from top to bottom. She wears a white neckpiece, white earrings and bangles too in a lighter colour. She simply looks like a beauty in white.

We have seen actors engaging in their favourite colours often, and this white beauty that we see here is amazing too. We have to say that Mahekk looks great in the colour white!!

Catch the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Do you feel that Mahekk glows a bit more in this white saree style?

