Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Gets Kissed By Her Mr Perfect, Karan Kundrra; Check Here

Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash receives a peck on her cheek from her favourite man, Karan Kundrra. You can check the picture of the twosome as they dine out.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Jul,2023 16:21:57
Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash seems to have an easy-going day, away from work and shoot. Tejasswi who plays the lead role in Naagin 6, which is about to end soon, has a day out with her best man, Karan Kundrra. As we know, Tejasswi and Karan have been dating for quite a long time. Their rapport which started from inside the Bigg Boss house, has only grown with time. They make for a romantic pair, always looking for occasions to showcase their love. Their love life has been clean and transparent, with them spending enough quality time together. Today happens to be one such day when Karan and Tejasswi got time off to dine out. Yes, they enjoyed a good platter of meal in a restaurant, is what the pictures tell us.

And rightly said by Karan, the best lady knows the right way to enter a man’s heart!! The two of them are seen enjoying a cosy meal. Karan is seen giving a peck on the cheeks of Tejasswi. Tejasswi seems to be posing like a doll who is all smiles.

Popularly called as TejRan, Karan and Tejasswi make for a delightful pair!!

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Yes, they seem to be enjoying the company of each other. Quite romantic, indeed !!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

