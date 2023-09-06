Television | Celebrities

Child actor Kevina Tak has her plans set to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami in style. She talks to IWMBuzz.com about her favourite memories of the festival and more.

Child actor Kevina Tak needs no introduction!! From Choti Sarrdaarni to Naagin, she has had a fruitful journey. Kevina has been an inspiration for child actors to pursue acting skills and get better with every passing day!! Krishna Janmashtami is one festival that Kevina enjoys a lot!! In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Kevina talks about her favourite memories of the festival and her plans this year.

Says Kevina, “I love dressing up as Radha. Earlier, when I was small, I used to be dressed up as Krishna. But for the last few years, I enjoy dressing up as Radha during Krishna Janmashtami. I love it when I wear traditional attires. I like to wear lehengas. I feel proud when I dress up as Radha.”

On her most favourite experience, she avers, “Last year, I had been to Vrindavan. That has been my best experience. I took blessings from Kanhaji.”

Talking about her family customs for the festival, Kevina states, “Every year, I participate in Vrat during Janmashtami. My entire family indulges in Vrat and I will be doing it this year too. As I said, I enjoy wearing traditional attire. I will be wearing a lehenga chunni for the occasion. I had readied two dance performances for Janmashtami. I love visiting Krishna temples.”

“Also, we have this Matki-breaking competition in our society which I enjoy watching,” she adds.

In sweets made for the festival, she likes, “I like Jalebis, Gulab Jamun, Ladoo, Peda. I like all the sweets. Itti is my favourite.”

She explains her plans for this year, “I am going to fast during Janmashtami. I am going to wear a good traditional dress, and visit many Krishnaji temples.”

Here’s wishing all our readers a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami!!