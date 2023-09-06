Child actor Kevina Tak needs no introduction!! From Choti Sarrdaarni to Naagin, she has had a fruitful journey. Kevina has been an inspiration for child actors to pursue acting skills and get better with every passing day!! Krishna Janmashtami is one festival that Kevina enjoys a lot!! In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Kevina talks about her favourite memories of the festival and her plans this year.
Says Kevina, “I love dressing up as Radha. Earlier, when I was small, I used to be dressed up as Krishna. But for the last few years, I enjoy dressing up as Radha during Krishna Janmashtami. I love it when I wear traditional attires. I like to wear lehengas. I feel proud when I dress up as Radha.”
On her most favourite experience, she avers, “Last year, I had been to Vrindavan. That has been my best experience. I took blessings from Kanhaji.”
Talking about her family customs for the festival, Kevina states, “Every year, I participate in Vrat during Janmashtami. My entire family indulges in Vrat and I will be doing it this year too. As I said, I enjoy wearing traditional attire. I will be wearing a lehenga chunni for the occasion. I had readied two dance performances for Janmashtami. I love visiting Krishna temples.”
“Also, we have this Matki-breaking competition in our society which I enjoy watching,” she adds.
In sweets made for the festival, she likes, “I like Jalebis, Gulab Jamun, Ladoo, Peda. I like all the sweets. Itti is my favourite.”
She explains her plans for this year, “I am going to fast during Janmashtami. I am going to wear a good traditional dress, and visit many Krishnaji temples.”
Here’s wishing all our readers a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami!!