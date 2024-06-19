Adaa Khan urges people to be cautious while sharing locations on social media, read why

Adaa Khan, renowned for her role in Naagin brings a unique perspective to the risks of sharing locations on social media, especially given her frequent travels. Being an avid social media celebrity, Adaa, however, realizes the pros and cons of being too expressive on social media.

Adaa, a frequent traveller herself, acknowledges the allure of sharing real-time experiences but stresses the importance of caution. “I used to share my travel details, but I’ve become much more cautious now,” she reveals. This caution stems from a heightened awareness of the potential risks associated with oversharing personal information online.

Ask her whether she feels it is a risky proposition and Adaa shares, “Yes, sharing your location can be helpful, but it’s not always safe,” Adaa cautions. She highlights the dangers of attracting unwanted attention and emphasizes the importance of privacy. “It’s better to be safe and keep your whereabouts private,” she advises, drawing from her own experiences navigating the digital landscape as a public figure.

Adaa strongly recommends this approach. “If you want to share places you’re visiting or dining at, it’s safer to do so after you’ve left,” she advises. This tactic allows her to share her travel experiences without compromising her safety or inviting potential threats.

She urges netizens to avoid sharing personal location information on social media, saying, “Absolutely,” Adaa agrees, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding personal information online. “It’s wiser to share pictures without revealing your current location,” she suggests, advocating for a more mindful approach to social media use, especially for frequent travellers like herself.