Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Forward To Huge Mahasangam With Bekaboo; Check Video

Naagin fame Mahekk Chahal shows BTS video of working with the Bekaboo cast, that includes Shalin Bhanot and Monalisa. The Mahasangam will be aired soon between Naagin 6 and Bekaboo.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 May,2023 16:32:12
Naagin fame Mahekk Chahal is enthralling one and all in the role of Mahek in Colors’ weekend band show Naagin 6. She along with Tejasswi Prakash is the heart and soul of the show. Kudos to the team of Naagin 6 for making the show and the cult plot work again. This can be considered as the best season in a long while. The show has been getting a few extensions but will wrap up soon. This weekend’s extravaganza will come with a double bonus for the fans. Naagin 6 will have a Mahasangam episode with Bekaboo, the other Colors’ weekend band show. This show is also produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Mahekk has been posting quite a lot on the shoot with the actors of Bekaboo. Recently she put up a picture with co-star Chetan Hansraj who is from the cast of Bekaboo. Mahekk had expressed her pleasure in working with him.

Now, she again engages herself in a BTS video where the Bekaboo cast Shalin Bhanot, and Monalisa are dancing along with her.

She describes the shoot moment like this,

Verified
It’s been a hectic and hard long week. We got to work with the #Beekabo cast . Had super fun working with you guys @shalinbhanot and @aslimonalisa and the rest of the cast. But the strongest of us all has been our dir @directordharmeshshah who made all this possible and guided us so beautiful the full week. Here are few fun moments on sets where we all let our hair dwn sometimes in between our hectic shooting schedule. Notice the happiness on my director face while dancing.
@iamshreymitta
Tune in to see the maha sangham episode of #naagin6 and #bekaboo tonight at 8pm @colorstv @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, too good!! Are you all fans of Naagin 6 and Bekaboo looking forward to this Mahasangam?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

