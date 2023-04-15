Mouni Roy who is known for her amazing portrayal in the cult Colors show on TV, Naagin is a friendly person by nature. Mouni who gave herself the chance to gain confidence as an actress with her stint in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has grown as a performer with her huge exposure all these years. Her recent negative stint in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva has propelled her career further upwards.

The Naagin star is always active on social media. And when she posts something, whether it is a post or picture, her fans throng to be part of the fan-calling moment. Today, Mouni Roy has emotional and lovely words for dear friend Mandira Bedi. It is Mandira’s birthday today, and Mouni takes this occasion to wish her friend. She talks about how her friend M has been an inspiration for her. Her long post is indeed worth reading and we have it for you here.

You can check it here.

My dearest M,

I was going through our pictures and realised what a wonderful friendship we have had. What beautiful memories we have made together. All the trips, this entire journey has been so wonderful.

On this special day, I want to take a moment to wish you a very happy birthday! You are an amazing person and an inspiration to me. Your talent, grace, and dedication to your craft have made you one of the most respected artist in the country. Your ability to balance your career and motherhood is truly admirable and inspiring.

But what makes you truly remarkable is the kindness and generosity you show to everyone around you. You have a heart of gold and a smile that can light up any room. Your friendship is something that I cherish dearly and I feel blessed to have you in my life.

As you celebrate your birthday today, I want to wish you all the happiness, love, and success that you deserve. May your dreams continue to soar high and may you achieve all that you set out to do. May you always find joy and contentment in the simple things of life and may your heart be filled with gratitude for all the blessings that come your way.

May this day be filled with lots of love, laughter, and wonderful memories that you will cherish for a lifetime. Here’s to many more happy and healthy years..

With love & warm wishes

M

She also posts pictures of her with Mandira and shares some amazing memories from the past. These pictures have them smiling at their best, thinking and even gazing at nothing. All of it shows that they are the best of friends, who care for each other.

You can check the picture here.

Wow!! Mouni, your cute words mean a lot!! And we are sure it would have made birthday girl Mandira’s day brighter.

