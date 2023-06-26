Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This

Naagin fame actress Tejasswi Prakash who so elegantly plays the lead role in Colors’ weekend band show Naagin 6, knows how to engage her fans. Yes, she engages them via her posts, pictures and even strong and motivating words that make huge sense. We saw her enthral one and all in wonderful attires, that are breezy and sensational to the core. Today she poses and poses with all positivity. She is seen in an off-white cut-out bodycon dress. She has yellow flowers in her hand, and talks about how we as individuals also need to bloom.

Yes, Tejasswi takes the example of the flower and talks of how it blooms. She also motivates the layman and talks about the varied struggles that we have in our day-to-day life. She talks about how we too bloom in adversities and grow mature.

Tejasswi writes on social media,

tejasswiprakash

Verified

2 m

Different stories different struggles

But we all bloom 🌻

She is seen wearing this simple and casual dress with utmost confidence. After all, Tejasswi knows what looks good on her. She chooses utmost comfort in the attires she wears. And this one is a perfect example of Tejasswi looking good.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, Tejasswi is indeed blooming and getting better in her craft and also as a personality.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.